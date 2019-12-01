Felicity Huffman Felt Extra ‘Blessed’ To Spend Thanksgiving With Loved Ones This Year

After a rough year, Felicity Huffman was grateful to get to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

It has been a particularly rough year for former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman due to the college admissions scandal. Nevertheless, she got to spend the Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by loved ones. Because of the fact that she’s finally made it through some very dark days and will soon be approaching a much more hopeful looking new year, sources say Huffman feels very blessed, according to Hollywood Life.

Just a few months ago, Huffman didn’t know what her future would hold or if she would even be spending the holiday season with her family. When she pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal, she knew she was likely looking at unavoidable jail time. Luckily for her, her time behind bars was extremely brief and she got to sit down for a Thanksgiving feast with her husband and daughters on Thursday, instead of spending the day in prison.

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but may have acted her way to a light ruling. pic.twitter.com/hVwJ0Vtp7S — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 17, 2019

Inside sources say Huffman has never felt as grateful as she does now and that she particularly enjoys preparing a tasty Thanksgiving meal for her family.

“Felicity could not be feeling more blessed this Thanksgiving holiday. Of course, she will be celebrating with Bill, her girls, and several more of her close family members and friends. Felicity has always loved cooking for her family, but Thanksgiving is even more special because she loves spending the whole day in the kitchen preparing a huge feast for everybody. She has been through so many obstacles this year and she’s finally come through the worst of it all. Felicity has never felt so grateful at any Thanksgiving before and she is so thankful to leave it all behind her. She’s looking forward to a beautiful 2020.”

Huffman’s nightmarish legal battles began this past March when she was first arrested for her role in Operation Varsity Blues. She was accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam and have a better shot at getting into the college of her choice. Despite knowing it was wrong and unfair, she later said that Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, convinced her that if she didn’t do something drastic her daughter would miss out on a huge opportunity.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman spent only 12 days behind bars and was also required to do 250 hours of community service work and pay a $30,000 fine. She has been working with at-risk young women as part of her community service work.