Lori Loughlin Expects To Receive Sympathy From The Jury, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin believes the jury will feel sympathetic towards her.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannualli have decided to plead not guilty for all the serious charges they are facing in regards to the ongoing college admissions scandal. Because they have decided to fight the charges, the case is expected to go to trial. Inside sources say Loughlin expects to receive sympathy from the jury, according to Us Weekly.

Loughlin is reportedly feeling pretty positive about how she will be received when she goes to court. This is because she expects the jury to believe her and her husband’s claim that the money she paid Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme, was nothing more than a donation. If they do in fact believe this, then she would have reason to hope that the jury will treat her leniently.

“She feels they’ll believe that the accusations against her don’t merit criminal prosecution. She truly thought she was making a legal contribution to a charity.”

Loughlin and Giannualli have been accused of paying $500,000 in apparent bribery funds to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reported tried to falsely present the girls as crew recruits. They now face a pile of charges, including mail fraud, money laundering and bribery.

Loughlin and Giannualli made what many legal experts have thought to be a fairly risky move when they decided to pass up a plea deal. Now their only choice to somehow convince the jury that the $500,000 was a charitable contribution and nothing more. If they can’t do this, then they can expect to potentially face years in prison.

However, inside source say that Loughlin is laser focused on winning this case and is doing everything in her power to prepare herself for the trial. This includes spending long hours with lawyers and talking legal tactics.

“Lori has been meeting with her lawyers for days at a time. It’s her full-time job and she is very involved with her defense. When not at her lawyer’s office, Lori is emailing and texting with the team. She’s adamant about it.”

Despite the obvious risk of potential jail time, Loughlin has additional worries on her plate right now. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is a chance that her two daughters may face charges themselves in relation to this case. As their mother, she is reportedly trying to avoid this at all costs.