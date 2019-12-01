WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Reportedly Encouraged Management To Give Popular Superstars A Chance

Bray Wyatt might portray a monster who lays waste to the roster on WWE television, but behind the scenes “The Fiend” makes efforts to elevate other superstars. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda‘s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue noted that two of WWE‘s most unique superstars joined the main roster at the behest of Wyatt.

“The man behind the mask, he’s a very strong proponent for people. He stands by people, he stands up for people. He has a very strong record. He was encouraging the WWE to put Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Family. To debut him in the Wyatt Family. He wants to work with people he likes and I know [Luke] Harper is one of those, and I know Strowman is one of those.”

Strowman debuted on the main roster in 2015 having completed bypassed NXT. When he joined Monday Night Raw he was very green and inexperienced, but his time in the Wyatt Family stable turned him into a star.

Vince McMahon and company management have been fans of Strowman since he burst onto the scene, and it was clear from the get-go that they had big plans for the former strongman competitor as he was dominant from the start.

In recent years, Strowman has gone to become a main event who has arguably had more success than Wyatt, so it’s clear that “The Fiend” has a great eye for spotting special talent.

Strowman and Wyatt currently wrestle on Friday Night SmackDown, so it’s possible that fans will see them lock horns in the coming months now that the latter is the Universal Champion.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Strowman revealed that Wyatt is a “locker room leader” who frequently boosts morale among WWE superstars backstage.

While Strowman’s career has undoubtedly blossomed as a result of Wyatt vouching for him early on, the same can’t be said about Harper’s. Outside of the Wyatt Family, he’s struggled to find momentum as a singles star, and has mostly been paired with Erick Rowan since the group parted.

At the time of this writing, Harper intends on leaving the company when his contract expires. He hasn’t been seen on WWE television in months, and appears to be getting paid to sit at home having publicly requested his release earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Harper has filed a trademark for his old independent name, suggesting that his plan is to re-adopt the moniker when he’s free of his WWE commitments next year.