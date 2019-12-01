‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Reveals New Blond Bob In Latest Photo On Instagram

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is about to find out if blondes have more fun. In the most recent photo and video series on her Instagram page, the glamorous mother-of-one is showing off her new hairstyle, a chic honey-blond bob. Her hair has been styled with a side part and there’s an eye-catching curled bang that elegantly frames her face. The rest of the bob is straight and falls just under Porsha’s chin. In the video, Porsha is showing off how the hair looks from different angles and in the second photo, she’s blowing a kiss to her 5 million followers on Instagram.

In the post, Porsha is wearing a sheer black top with a bra underneath that accentuates her cleavage. Her eye makeup is dark and smoky but she balanced that out with the tinted lipgloss on her plump pout. It appears that her sultry display wasn’t just for Instagram, though. In the caption, Porsha hinted that she was all dressed up for a date night with her fiance, Dennis McKinley. She did not drop any clues about where they were headed, however.

The post accumulated more than 40,000 likes and 979 comments and in an hour. In those comments, fans seemed thrilled with Porsha’s new hairdo.

“The color looks great on you!” one fan wrote.

Other commenters were a little bit more enthusiastic with their praise.

“Girl, this blonde,” another Instagram user said. “YEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS @porsha4real SO pretty.”

A third commenter found similarities between Porsha’s hairstyle choice and that of one of her fellow RHOA castmates.

“Give Nene her wig back,” the commenter wrote.

And one person disagreed that blondes have more interesting lives than people with other hair colors.

“Some blondes (me) are in bed by 8:30pm,” wrote television personality Heidi Hamilton.

The new hairstyle is a drastic change from the look that Porsha rocked in her most recent Instagram posts. In them, she’s rocking long wavy black hair that’s been styled in a middle part. In all of the photos that feature this hairstyle on Porsha, she is wearing a Versace ensemble that consists of a t-shirt and a knee-length pencil skirt in the luxury brand’s signature pattern.

In a video that she uploaded on the day before Thanksgiving, she’s rocking a short black bob as she struts across a bedroom in a curve-hugging dress and high heels. That social media update currently has 1.1 million views and more than 4,000 comments.