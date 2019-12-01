‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Responds To Shannon Beador Exaggerating ‘Physical Contact’ Comments

Last Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County saw the second time Kelly Dodd got “physical” with co-star Shannon Beador. The first incident took place on a relaxation retreat in Arizona where Kelly hit Shannon on the head with a soft mallet while the latter was wearing a bowl over her noggin. The second was a hair-tug in Miami when Kelly told her former friend she shouldn’t be wearing hair extensions at her age. Shannon commented that this was another incident of “physical contact” from Kelly and said “stop touching me” on the RHOC After Show, according to E! News. Kelly has since felt that Shannon’s comments are exaggerated and shared her thoughts on Twitter this week.

“Also… apparently I not only smashed Shannon in the head with a 15 pound hammer to the point of a concussion and temporary one eye blindness, but this is how she retold me ‘tugging her hair,'” the 44-year-old wrote while attaching a gif of Danielle Staub pulling Margaret Josephs’ extensions off her head.

The gif Kelly chose to use in her tweet is from a scene not yet aired this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I was not a fan of Shannon’s hair (or Shannon period) at the time but I didn’t mean to make it sound like it applied for all women,” Kelly said in a separate tweet. “I was moreso just fed up with her constant poking and scheming on and off camera. Wear what makes you feel beautiful ladies.”

Then again who am I to talk about bad hairstyles? #RHOC pic.twitter.com/ndau5DtRU4 — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) November 27, 2019

Shannon was accused by viewers of the show for exaggerating her condition following the hammer-hit from earlier this season, mirroring the sentiments recently tweeted by Kelly. The women have been on the outs for quite some time now, and the status of their relationship currently is unknown. It’s been teased that there are some major make-ups on the upcoming RHOC reunion, but whether one happened between Kelly and Shannon remains to be seen.

A hint that things could be going in the right direction for the women comes in the form of another tweet from Kelly when she called herself out for having a bad hair day as well during last Tuesday’s episode. She shared four still images of herself from the episode where her hair was disheveled as she got a drink at a bar. At the same time, Kelly has also shared a photoshopped image of the RHOC cast where she put amoebas over Shannon, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson’s faces.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.