Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Were Not In A Celebratory Mood For Their 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating their anniversary is not a priority for Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli given all that is going on.

Wednesday, November 27 was Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s 22nd wedding anniversary. However, they were not quite in the mood to celebrate. Because of the current legal battles and intense stress they’re dealing with, the couple opted to have a more casual celebration this year and most certainly didn’t do anything overly extravagant, according to Fox News.

Loughlin, former Full House star, and Giannulli, a fashion designer, were married in 1996. Giannulli is Loughlin’s second husband. She was previously married to American entertainment executive Michael Burns from 1989 to 1996. When Giannulli and Loughlin’s anniversary came around this year, it just wasn’t as much as a priority as it may have been in years before. Because they are currently wrapped up in the very intense college admissions scandal, their primary focus has been elsewhere.

An inside source said that while the couple are working together to fight the charges against them, they aren’t thinking about romance right now.

“Their anniversary is the last thing on their mind, as they’re trying to figure out their legal options and the case against them. They’re unified and working together to fight these charges, but they’re not really in a celebration mood, as far as I can tell. It’s all business all the time with them as they move through this. Anything they do will be low key and just between the two of them.”

In the past couple months, things have gone from bad to even worse for this famous couple. They have been accused of paying $500,000 to the college admission scheme’s mastermind, Rick Singer, to get their daughters into the University of California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl ever participated in the sport. While they were originally just facing bribery charges, their charges have since expanded to include conspiring to commit federal program bribery. Because they have chosen not to accept a plea deal and to fight the charges, they could face a significant amount of time in prison if they are convicted.

Legal experts have predicted that Loughlin and her husband will not escape jail time if they are found to be guilty. Earlier this month, legal analyst Dan Abrams gave a pretty bleak guess as to how the future looks for the pair, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she got two to three years if she’s convicted,” he said.