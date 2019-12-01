Tulsi Gabbard’s Sister Mounts Defense Against Kamala Harris’ Attacks: ‘Hypocrisy Much?’

Vrindavan Gabbard has previously used her older sister's Twitter account to make accusations against MSNBC.

California Rep. Kamala Harris recently blasted Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for appearing on Fox News, a move that sparked criticism from her sister, Vrindavan Gabbard, in a tweet calling out Harris for her hypocrisy as Harris later appeared on the network after a Democratic primary debate.

According to The Washington Examiner, Vrindavan Gabbard, who has used her older sister’s Twitter account in the past to defend her, slammed Harris for attacking her sister for her appearances on the right-leaning Fox News network.

“Hypocrisy much? At the debate a week ago, Kamala trashed Tulsi for going on FOX News. Yet she shamelessly went on FOX twice in the last week. Oh well, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. —V (Tulsi’s sister),” Vrindavan Gabbard tweeted on Friday night.

The younger Gabbard also included a link in her tweet to a video clip of Harris appearing on Fox News in a post-debate interview with Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris has accused Tulsi Gabbard of blasting former President Barack Obama on Fox News while he was still in office. Harris also alleged that Gabbard was able to access President Donald Trump through Trump’s former associate, Steve Bannon, shortly after the 2016 election.

Tulsi Gabbard appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience with host Joe Rogan to defend her past appearances on Fox News, essentially saying that it’s unwise to ignore the network, as it caters to roughly half of American voters.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

According to Mediaite, Gabbard also defended her Fox News appearances by rhetorically asking how someone could be an effective leader if they’re not willing to try to connect with those who might have different political opinions.

“And I think when you look at this cancel culture — I was attacked on the debate stage for going on Fox News — how do you think you’re gonna lead this country, all Americans, if you’re completely not only shutting out and not willing to do talk to half the country that watches Fox News, but you’re in fact disrespecting and dismissing them just because they may disagree with you,” Tulsi Gabbard said.

Vrindavan Gabbard used her sister’s Twitter account in June to level accusations against MSNBC that the network gave extended time to Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Democratic primary debate while purposely suppressing Tulsi’s talk time.

Loading...

It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi's sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

MSNBC also came under attack after the last debate the network hosted by The Hill’s Rising co-host Krystal Ball, who claimed the network purposely and consistently sets up negative news coverage about Tulsi Gabbard by raising questions about her meeting with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, painting her as an Assad-apologist.

Ball, who used to work for MSNBC, called her former employer “absolutely shameless” in their coverage of what she labeled as 2020’s “anti-establishment” Democratic candidates, which include Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.