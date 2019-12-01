Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Patent Leather Bell Bottoms As She Visits Tokyo

On Instagram two days after Thanksgiving. Kourtney Kardashian showed up in Tokyo, the location for her last few updates. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been doing a lot of traveling this year, including a meaningful trip to Armenia in a couple of months ago during which time she was baptized.

Meanwhile, the popular reality star and beauty mogul was documenting many moments — both big and small — while in Japan. Her most recent social media post included two different images that appeared to have been taken from inside her hotel bathroom. The decor was modern Japanese and included rice paper lined sliding doors, gray granite floor tiles, light gray granite walls, two small, square sinks, and plenty of mirrors.

In fact, the brunette beauty was fussing with her hair as she snapped the first selfie while posing in front of one of the mirrors. She wore a navy blue shirt with ties on the wrists and ties on the front, allowing for Kourt’s taut tummy to appear in the photo. She also rocked trendy black patent leather bell-bottoms that hit the floor, covering her shoes in the first picture.

In the second picture, Kourtney kneeled down to take another selfie while her body was turned to the side. From the snap, onlookers were able to spot the pointy stilettos the diminutive, 5-foot, 1-inch star was wearing. Kourt put one hand on her thigh as she took the shot in which she was looking down at her phone as the shutter was released.

In both photos, Kourtney wore a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed brows, smoky eyes, black mascara and liner, and a neutral-colored pout. When all was said and done in this two-picture social media update, this traveling star looked as if she was more than ready to take on Tokyo.

As is typical of Kourtney’s posts, a number of fans flocked to Instagram to take in the mom of three’s striking photo in which the reality star greeted them with “good evening” in Japanese. Her followers were enamored with the trendy look she rocked while visiting Tokyo, rewarding the post with more than 320,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments within an hour of going live.

One like came from model EmRata, while Kourtney’s friend Scott Cunha remarked with two black heart emoji. Many followed Scott’s lead, with all kinds of the popular symbols — including red hearts, clown faces, heart-eye faces, rings, praying hands, and flames emoji — decorating the comments section of the post.

Others simply wrote words to express their thoughts.

“GOSH YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” raved one admirer.

“i love your fragrance,” said another fan, who was talking about Kourtney’s personal perfume scent.

“You look so young,” stated a third follower, who was referencing the 40-year-old Kardashian sister.