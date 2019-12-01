Eriana Blanco Displays Her Perky Assets And Slender Waist In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Eriana Blanco took to her page on Saturday, November 30, and wowed her 2.2 million fans with a hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the 38-year-old model could be seen flaunting her amazing figure in a Prussian-blue microkini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, the model showed off an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also enabled the Miami native to show off her slender waist, taut stomach and well-toned thighs. The model could also be seen wearing a tummy-tuck device on her stomach from the brand Premfit which sponsored the post.

Staying true to her signature style, Eriana opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a glossy pink lipstick which accentuated the model’s luscious lips. She also applied a highlighter on her eyelids and finished her makeup with lots of mascara and eyeliner.

The stunner wore her long, silky tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and left breast. To pose for the picture, the stunner stood in a room against the backdrop of a sofa, held a strand of hair in her hand, tilted her head slightly and looked straight into the camera.

Eriana raised her other arm to click a selfie with her phone while she also slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Wynwood Walls, Miami — a neighborhood popular for featuring huge, colorful street murals by artists from around the globe. In the caption, the Eriana told her fans to check out the Black Friday sale at Premfit.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap has amassed close to 30,000 likes and over 400 comments where the model’s fans’ drooled over her sexy figure and praised her for her incredible looks.

“You are very beautiful! I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So beautiful, so hot and so sexy! You have an amazing figure and you are totally gorgeous,” another one of her ardent admirers remarked.

Loading...

“Wow!! What a nice and pretty face. You have such a crazy body [that] I’m jealous,” a third fan commented on the picture.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that the model has a perfect figure and face.

“Amazing body! You are the epitome of beauty and hotness.”

The picture was also liked by many of Eriana’s fellow models and IG influencers, including Vicky Aisha, Valeria Orsini and Julia Gilas, among others.