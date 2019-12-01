Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Fuchsia String Bikini

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos, who became famous after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a series of hot bikini snapshots.

For the photo shoot, the model opted for a skimpy, fuchsia-colored string bikini that allowed the model to put her enviable figure on full display. While the tiny bikini top enabled Karina to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts, the bottoms drew onlookers’ attention toward the model’s well-toned thighs and slender waist.

That’s not all, but Karina also provided a generous view of her enviable abs to titillate her legions of admirers.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple. In this way, she proved that she is, indeed, a natural beauty.

Karina accessorized with a pair of delicate drop earrings while she wore her black-colored sunglasses on her head. To complete her look, she let her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and arms.

The model posed while standing in the terrace of a building, but she did not use a geotag with her picture to reveal the location. The photo shoot took place outdoors as the model could be seen soaking up the sun and enjoying it.

In the first picture, Karina struck a side pose and flashed a smile, while in the second one, she smiled and looked toward the floor. In the third and final picture, the model could be seen striking a very candid pose as she closed her eyes and threw her heard back. The third pose also allowed Karina to flash a glimpse of her sideboob.

The stunner added a long caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that she is already feeling nostalgic because the year is about to end. She talked about all the good things that she achieved in the year 2019 and also mentioned the downsides, but in the end, the model expressed that she has been very thankful for everything.

Loading...

” You look divine and spectacular in that swimsuit,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I honestly think that you are one of the special people in the world and you are destined for greatness in whatever work you do in the future,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan praised the model’s beautiful smile.