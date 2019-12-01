Angela Simmons Beams In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Her Latest Instagram Update

Angela Simmons recently shared photos of herself looking radiant on Instagram.

The Growing Up Hip Hop executive producer posted two photos of herself on a balcony overlooking the city. In the first slide, Simmons is standing with her hands crossed as she gives a small smile away from the camera. She is also wearing a bright yellow bodysuit with white stripes on the side in the Instagram snapshot. The top half of her shirt shows off her cleavage in the photo, as the sun shines on her for the daytime shoot. The reality star paired the outfit with white shoes in the photo.

In the second photo, Simmons’ followers are able to get a better view of her outfit. The mother-of-one made sure to show off her dangerous curves as she has one hand on the side of her back and another one on the rail of the balcony. This time, she is looking intensely away from the camera as she has one leg propped up, showing off her white shoe.

Simmons continued to turn up the heat in the post with her hair and makeup. Her hair is styled in a center part, with wand curls stopping at the reality star’s back. She is also wearing a light makeup look, which consists of foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow and faux eyelashes. In the post, Simmons shared that the hair was courtesy of Dhair Boutique, and was styled by New York hairstylist Theo Barrett. She also shared that her makeup was done by Christopher Michael, who is also an artist based in New York.

At the time of writing, the post from Simmons received more than 30,000 likes from Simmons’ followers. The photo slideshow also received more than 300 comments under from her fans.

“Gorgeous woman,” one follower wrote.

“It’s amazing when her smile is her best curve!! Love everything about you Queen,” another follower chimed in.

“Love the yellow,” another fan shared.

Loading...

“Always amazing,” another fan said.

In her caption, Simmons shared that she is able to smile through whatever comes her way. The daughter of Reverend Run has used her Instagram platform to share the hardships she’s faced in her past on several occasions. While she’s shared with her followers the emotions she faced when the father of her son, Sutton Tennyson Sr., passed away in November 2018. She also shared that, this November, her grandmother died. While Simmons didn’t share what caused her grandmother’s death, she did leave a touching Instagram post to remember her.