WWE News: Huge Match Confirmed For ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Nashville, Tennessee, and it will see Charlotte Flair take on both members of The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — by herself.

The match will continue the rivalry between Flair and Asuka as WWE heads into December’s TLC pay-per-view. Both superstars have been at odds in recent weeks, and their rivalry escalated at last week’s Survivor Series show. Flair led the red brand’s team in a traditional elimination tag team match, with Asuka and Sane by her side.

However, Flair got into an altercation with Asuka during the match and the latter spit green mist in her face. Lacey Evans subsequently took advantage of the dispute and eliminated Flair from the contest.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Flair and Asuka had a grudge match to settle their differences. Asuka managed to overcome the most decorated Women’s Champion history by spitting the green mist in her face once again. With her tag team partner by her side on the next show, the Japanese superstar will be feeling confident about picking up another victory.

Of course, Charlotte might have support from another member of the women’s division. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a tag team pairing between her and Becky Lynch, suggesting that they could be the next challengers for the Kabuki Warriors’ Women’s Tag Team Championships.

As Sportskeeda reported earlier today, Lynch and Charlotte have been advertised for a match against Asuka and Sane at TLC. The handicap match is the perfect opportunity for Lynch to come to Flair’s rescue and set up the rumored match for December 15.

Loading...

Flair and Lynch have unsuccessfully challenged for the Women’s Tag Team Championships in the past. However, should they be successful at TLC, they’d bring some extra prestige to the titles and potentially elevate future challengers.

It remains to be seen how the events play out on the upcoming show, but WWE officials could be looking to put the titles on new champions since Sane is rumored to be leaving the company in the foreseeable future.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Seth Rollins will also be on Monday Night Raw to “apologize” to the roster after blasting them on last week’s show. The superstar is currently showing signs of a heel turn, and Monday’s segment will determine if he’s set to embrace the villainous persona he showed hints of on the previous episode.