Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend, Rocks A Sexy Satin Gown With An Enormous Slit

While lingerie may be a favorite style for Stassie Karanikolaou to wear, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend changed up that look on Saturday. Instead of wearing underwear, the social media star and fashion mogul rocked a mint green gown highlighting a very high slit witnessed on her latest Instagram update uploaded for her 6.4 million followers.

The skintight satin number revealed nearly all of the model’s enviable curves, but her long, toned legs and thighs were the features most evident as she sat on the step of a marble staircase. Stassie may have been decked out for a night out, possibly with The Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron since the two have been romantically linked these days.

On November 30, she certainly was dressed to impress, with a pair of on-trend, see-through stilettos, and a tiny see-through purse, which is also a trendy accessory at the moment. Since the 22-year-old model had already been hooked up with a drink which was sitting right next to her, perhaps her evening had already begun.

Her blond locks, parted in the middle, were elegantly blow-dried. Many stick-straight strands landed on her ample bosom, while the rest fell down her back. An expert with makeup, Stassie rocked groomed and enhanced brows, cat eye black liner, black mascara, contouring, highlighter, and a dark rose-colored pout.

Staring into the camera with a blank expression, Stassie sat with her body facing a glass-covered railing while looking straight into the lens with her lips slightly parted. Her legs were crossed in such a way that they barely covered her private parts.

On her most recent post, the mastermind behind the Missguided clothing brand garnered more than 438,000 likes from her Instagram followers, with one from her buddy, Khloe Kardashian.

She also accumulated more than 1,300 comments within six hours of posting her picture while wearing the becoming green dress and its enormous side slit. Among those who spoke up was her best friend Kylie Jenner, who commented with three red heart-face emoji.

Others also used emoji — including the symbols red hearts, panting tongues, fire, crying face, red heard face, and flying money — to express what they were thinking, while the rest wrote out their thoughts.

“This is noice,” stated one fan, who added a vibrating pink heart emoji.

“Wow you look so delicious amazingly delicious amazingly beautiful sexy sexy gorgeous lady,” said a second admirer.

“Please stop editing your legs,” remarked a third fan.

“u have a really good photographer:) hehe,” joked yet another follower, who may or may not have been the actual photographer for Stassie’s most recent social media post.