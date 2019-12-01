Gordon Sondland Has ‘No Intention Of Resigning’ Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says Close Associate

Sondland has denied accusations from three women that he made unwanted sexual advances prior to his ambassadorship.

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who also turned out to be one of the most prominent witnesses in President Donald Trump‘s House-led impeachment investigation, reportedly will not be resigning his position in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to Politico, a close associate to the U.S. diplomat reportedly said that Sondland isn’t making any move after news of the allegations broke, saying Sondland has “No intention of resigning.” The response came as Sondland has been questioned on whether or not he could effectively continue working in his position, given the new allegations and the distractions that have resulted from Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Portland Monthly, a Portland, Oregon publication alongside ProPublica, an investigative news outlet based out of New York City, broke the initial story that three women leveled sexual misconduct allegations against Sondland, saying the incidents took place years before he was appointed as an ambassador by the Trump administration.

One of the three women who made the accusations is the owner of Portland Monthly. Nicole Vogel claimed that Sondland initiated unwanted touching while she pitched an investment opportunity to Sondland during the time that he operated as a hotel developer.

All three women claimed that unwanted touching was involved in their allegations.

James McDermott, an attorney for Sondland, wrote a scathing letter to ProPublica in which he claimed that both publishers were coordinating an attack against Sondland in an attempt to discredit him as a witness in Trump’s impeachment inquiry, claiming they tried to “affect Ambassador Sondland’s credibility as a fact witness in the pending impeachment inquiry.”

Though his letter was dated one day prior to ProPublica‘s damning allegations report, the award-winning news outlet published the story about Sondland’s accusers regardless.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sondland has remained steady in his denial of any sexual wrongdoing with any of the women. Sondland echoed his lawyer’s opinion that the allegations were too conveniently timed to hold any truth.

“These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them,” Sondland said.

Loading...

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In that report, McDermott also suggested that the allegations were retaliatory in part because they all involved various potential business deals — deals that Sondland didn’t agree to pursue.

“Notably, what each of these three women share [sic] in common is that they pursued Ambassador Sondland for financial and personal gain – an investment, a job and insurance brokerage work – and he declined their proposals,” McDermott said.

Sondland grabbed headlines around the country during his televised impeachment testimony, claiming in his opening statement that “quid pro quo” did, in fact, take place between Trump and the Ukrainian government.