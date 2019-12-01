Theodora Moutinho Shows Off Her Enviable Assets In Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Brazilian model Theodora Moutinho, who goes by the moniker Teddy on Instagram, took to her page on Saturday, November 30, and treated her 2.4 million fans to a hot, lingerie picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a lilac-colored lace bra that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage — a move that sent temperatures through the roof. Teddy teamed the sexy bra with a pair of V-string panties that she slightly pulled up to strike a pose. According to the brand name printed on the thong, it was from Victoria’s Secret’s Pink range.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to flow freely over her bare shoulders. To ramp up the glam, Theodora decided to opt for a full face of makeup, including a dark coral lipstick, a tinge of matching blusher, bronze eyeshadow and lots of eyeliner and mascara. The model ditched jewelry so as not to take away the attention from her revealing ensemble.

To pose for the picture, Theodora looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look. To her fans’ delight, the picture was an up-close one which provided a detailed look at the model’s beautiful face and amazing body.

The picture was captured in Teddy’s bedroom as her bed could also be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the caption, Theodora asked her fans that if she gave them her number, what name would they use to save it. While many of her fans responded to the question in the comments section, others only focused on her beauty and the sheer display of skin.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture accrued about 54,000 likes and over 900 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

“I would save your number as Brazilian baddie or future wife,” one of her fans wrote to answer the model’s question and simultaneously express his wishful thinking.

“Omg!! Can you be any more gorgeous?” another fan questioned.

“You’re the most amazing woman on Earth. Love you so much,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that Theodora’s beauty completely wowed him.

“You are so amazingly beautiful and breathtaking! Just WOW!!”

The picture was also liked by many of Theodora’s fellow models and influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Francia James, aka Francety, Israeli Instagram model Avital Cohen and Hana Giraldo.