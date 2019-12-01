Vin Diesel Is Taking Time To ‘Center’ After Completing ‘Fast 9’

Fast & Furious 9 is currently in post-production as star Vin Diesel says he has finished filming. The action star recently shared a lengthy Instagram post explaining to his fans that he is going to take some time to “center” after the longest film shoot of his career. It looks like filming for Fast 9 was quite a lengthy process and its time for the 52-year-old to take a step back to gather himself.

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9… A film I am so immensely proud of. Before entering the next character and film project… so much to be excited about… Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick… Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha,” the actor wrote.

Accompanying the long caption was a shirtless photo of Vin, which brought in thousands of likes from his followers. The actor hashtagged the phrase “dad bod,” which was a little misleading considered the abs he was showing off.

Bloodshot is currently in post-production as well and will hit theaters before Fast 9. The action thriller will premiere on February 21, 2020. After Fast 9 debuts on May 22, 2020, a handful of films for the actor will follow in the next several years. Vin is currently rumored to have a role in Avatar 2 but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. xXx 4 is in pre-production which will see the actor return as Xander Cage, much like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will have Vin back voicing the fan-favorite Groot.

Fast & Furious 10 has also been announced, alongside Furya where Vin will reprise his role as Riddick. There’s a whole lot of sequels in the actor’s future, and he’s hoping to add a second Bloodshot to the mix should it do well in theaters next year.

Vin is very happy to be taking some much needed time off and sent out some “Happy Thanksgiving” videos to his fans as his vacation officially began. The actor thanked his fans for all their support over the years, and he’s sure to reward them with some mega-blockbusters in the very near future. It doesn’t appear as if he’s taking a break from social media on the other hand so fans don’t have to worry about missing their favorite star completely.