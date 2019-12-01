Iggy Azalea Rocks A Tight Yellow Dress On Instagram

Iggy Azalea shared a new Instagram photo today of herself rocking a bright yellow dress. The outfit was tight, and hugged all of her curves. It featured thin straps and a low v-neckline, which left her cleavage on display. The photo was cropped from her thighs up, so it was hard to know how long the dress was, although it appeared to be at least knee-length.

The rapper wore her hair down in a side part, with a piece falling in front of her left shoulder. It was platinum blond and straight. Iggy also sported a heavy cat-eye, and pursed her lips seductively for the shot. She also accessorized with a large necklace and wore bracelets on both of her wrists.

The stunner was seen posing in front of what appeared to be a dark yellow rug with a black filigree design. She raised her left arm into the air, and grabbed her forearm with her right hand. Her long and light-colored manicure peeked through. Iggy also accentuated her curves by popping out her right hip, which drew attention to her tiny waist.

The “Walk The Line” rapper stood next to a small floral table with pink roses. On top of the table was a gold bowl with a small pile of green apples. And to the right side of the frame was a brown wall with a gold filigree design.

Fans gushed about Iggy’s newest photo in the comments section, although the focus seemed to be on her upcoming music.

“MELLO YELLOW QUEEN!!!” raved a follower.

“When’s the ep? Monday right?” asked a fan, who received a response in the affirmative from the rapper.

“Woohoo I can’t wait to hear it Iggz!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Will this Ep be more pop focused or more like In My Defense?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

Thanks to Iggy erasing her entire feed prior to the release of her and Alice Chater’s newest song, “Lola,” this is only the 28th photo on her page.

Last month, the bombshell was seen rocking another low-cut outfit. This time, she was seen in a shimmery green dress. It was a wrap-around style outfit with long sleeves. She cinched her waist with a matching fabric belt with a gold buckle. Iggy sat up and placed her hand on her right hand, and gave a coy look with her lips parted. Meanwhile, Chater lay her head on Iggy’s leg, as she wore a matching, green dress.