Erica Mena Posts A Video Of Herself Rubbing Her Baby Pump In A Black Lingerie Set

Erica Mena recently shared a video that gives her fans an update on her upcoming baby girl with Safaree Samuels.

The VH1 reality star posted a video for her 4.7 million followers on Saturday, November 30. In the video, Mena is showing off a lingerie look for the camera. The model is absolutely glowing as she records herself looking at the mirror and rubbing her baby bump. While staring at the mirror, she is wearing a steamy lingerie set that consists of a black lace bra and panties. She is also wearing a silk, black cover-up in the video as well. In the small clip, Mena is seen giving a soft smile to the camera as she admires her baby girl growing inside of her.

Mena decided to add in a soft hair and makeup look for the sexy video. Her hair is styled in loose waves with a center part as loose waves are flowing down her back and shoulders. For makeup, Mena added in foundation, smoky eyeshadow and a clear lip gloss in the post. She also added eyeliner and faux eyelashes to the makeup look.

For accessories, Mena continued to keep her look simple. She showed off her dazzling engagement ring, which beamed each time she rubbed her belly. She also added on a gold bracelet, which is shown as she has her phone in her hand. Mena is also rocking long, acrylic nails. In the video, the nails appear to be a light pink color.

In her caption, Mena credited Ancient Cosmetics for her glowing skin. She shared that the products were something that her, her husband and their growing bundle of joy love to use.

At the time of writing, the video of Mena received more than 200,000 likes. The post also received more than 600 comments from Mena’s followers.

“Beautiful glow,” one follower said.

“So stunning Erica,” another fan shared, followed by a heart emoji.

“Your GLOWINGGGGGGGG HUNNY ‼️ The best I’ve seen you is pregnant idk if it’s the safaree or the baby. hell maybe it’s both! Good job for you girl,” another fan shared.

“So pretty,” another fan shared.

Mena has been looking absolutely stunning since she and Samuels announced that they were having their first child together. The reality star has taken several opportunities to show off her pregnancy journey with her fan base, many of whom have followed her since her time on Love and Hip Hop. This will be Mena’s first daughter, and she and Samuels have been mum about their due date so far.