Wendy Williams Says Goodbye To ‘Deadweight’ After First Thanksgiving Since Divorce Announcement

Wendy Williams is celebrating her new life in the most recent post on her Instagram page. In the photo, the popular daytime talk show host is sitting on a plane, bathed in sunlight thanks to the open window next to her. She’s wearing dark oversized shades to protect her eyes from the glare and has a radiant smile on her face. She’s wearing her hair down in the photo and looks very relaxed.

“But with deadweight gone & new life VERY clear I’ve discovered the BEST me ever,” she wrote in the caption. “Wheels up..see you again soon Miami.”

As Hollywood Life reports, Wendy had been in Miami spending Thanksgiving with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., her first Thanksgiving celebration since she announced that she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband.

In the comments section, fans showed their support for Wendy’s message.

“Yes. Call the weight what it is. DEAD,” one fan wrote. “Keep going forward, Wendy. Happy for you.”

“Deadweight is right!” a second fan added. “You are shining like a diamond. Even more!! New Wendy is freaking awesome!”

“You deserve every bit of happiness you get,” a third fan commented.

Another commenter remarked that Wendy’s caption is very relatable.

“Beautiful message to anyone who needs to hear it!” a fourth Instagram user commented.

So far, the photo has been liked over 40,000 times and 1,700-plus people have commented on the post.

Loading...

In her previous Instagram posts, Wendy shared a few glimpses of her Thanksgiving trip to Miami. In one photo, she’s sitting at a dinner table with people who are presumably her relatives. Wendy is sitting with the adults while her son is with other young people at a smaller table off to the side.

“Nothing feels better than food for the soul!” she wrote in the caption. The photo has accumulated over 75,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments since it was posted two days ago.

In other Instagram photos, she’s spending time with her niece, reporter Alex Finnie. In one of the photos, they’re both hanging out at LIV Miami. Both women are wearing black tops in the photo. Wendy is wearing her blond hair down and is sporting dark eye makeup with what appears to be nude lipstick. The photo of Alex and Wendy has amassed 28,000 likes and 460-plus comments.

Based on the photos and the caption on Wendy’s recent Instagram photo, it appears that she had a great time in Miami and that she’s enjoying this new era in her life.