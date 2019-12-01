Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Tell Chrissy Teigen To ‘Suck It’ In Hilarious Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton did some post-Thanksgiving cooking outdoors.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tried their best to out-cook Chrissy Teigen over the Thanksgiving holidays. On Saturday, Gwen took to Instagram to show off the tasty results of their labor, and the couple threw down the gauntlet in what could turn into a fun celebrity food fight.

Gwen and a large group of her family members celebrated Thanksgiving at Blake’s sprawling rural property in Oklahoma, where they plan on hanging out for a few days. However, instead of spending their entire stay chowing down on Funyuns turkey and dressing leftovers, they decided to cook up a different dish on Saturday night. In a video that Gwen uploaded to her Instagram stories, Blake Shelton and Gwen’s brother, Todd, were shown standing outdoors in front of a roaring fire. It was dark outside when Gwen’s video was filmed, and Blake was dressed for the cold weather in a camouflage coat. A large silver pot was sitting on a metal grate over Blake’s fire pit.

“You going to give the narrative, or —?” Blake asked Gwen as he prepared to open the pot.

“This is our stew that we’ve been cooking all day,” Gwen said, addressing her viewers.

Blake Shelton then lifted the lid off of the hot dish, which contained a thick brown broth chock full of chunks of hearty meat, potatoes, carrots, corn, and other vegetables. Blake stirred the stew as steam poured out of the pot.

“Oh Nelly!” Todd exclaimed.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton then decided to take a dig at the culinary skills of John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen. However, both of them hilariously mispronounced the name of their Voice costar’s spouse.

“Tell Christie Teigen to take that!” Gwen said.

“Yeah! Suck that, Christie!” Blake responded. “Suck it!”

“Yeah, Christie!” Gwen added.

Gwen Stefani possibly had Chrissy Teigen on her mind because Chrissy’s talent for cooking came up when Gwen and John Legend were doing red carpet interviews together ahead of a recent episode of The Voice. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen revealed that she was a bit jealous of the spread that her co-coach would be enjoying for Thanksgiving.

“All I can think of is probably what he’s eating,” she said when she was asked about her Thanksgiving plans.

People shared a few photos of Chrissy Teigen’s Thanksgiving feast, and it included a meat and broth dish with carrots that looked somewhat similar to Gwen and Blake’s post-Thanksgiving stew meal. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see whether The Voice couple successfully starts a feud food that eventually leads to a celebrity cook-off with Chrissy and John.