‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First Batch Of Elimination Match-Ups Revealed

Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

The first batch of elimination matchups has been revealed regarding the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge. Season 35 is just over halfway completed as the remaining competitors battle it out for the first-place prize in Prague, the Czech Republic. There have been 14 eliminations so far, with half the cast being sent home already. Challenge insider Pink Rose has revealed the first grouping of elimination match-ups on Vevmo, some of which are quite surprising to fans.

For now, it’s not known the specific types of eliminations, and any twists that might be included within them. Also, there is no way to know at this time how a person goes into elimination, whether it be based on performance in a specific challenge or some type of vote from other cast members. Below is the current list for who was sent home by whom. Some elimination challenge victors are still unknown and are being filled in as information becomes available.

Jennifer Lee (rookie – The Amazing Race) eliminated by Jenny West (second Challenge)

Asaf Goren (rookie – Are You the One?) eliminated by unknown

Ashley Mitchell (seventh Challenge) eliminated by Dee Nguyen (third Challenge)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (sixteenth Challenge) eliminated by Jay Starrett (rookie – Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X)

Tori Deal (fifth Challenge) eliminated by Jenna Compono (eighth Challenge)

Jay Starrett (rookie – Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X) eliminated by unknown

Jenna Compono (eighth Challenge) eliminated by Aneesa Ferreria (tenth Challenge)

Stephen Bear (third Challenge) eliminated by Nelson Thomas (fifth Challenge)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (second Challenge) eliminated by unknown (possibly disqualified for foot injury)

Jordan Wiseley (sixth Challenge) eliminated by unknown (possibly disqualified for arm injury)

Kailah Casillas (fifth Challenge) eliminated by Kaycee Clark (rookie- Big Brother 20)

Wes Bergmann (thirteenth Challenge) eliminated by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (twentieth Challenge)

Mattie Lynn Breaux (second Challenge) eliminated by unknown

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (rookie – Big Brother 19) eliminated by unknown

The only cast members still in the game who are not listed to have been in an elimination are Cory Wharton, Rogan O’Connor, Kyle Christie, Bayleigh Dayton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Melissa Reeves, and Nany Gonzalez. It’s possible a few of these names will fill in several of the “unknown” spots, especially if the new twist for Season 35 turns out to be true.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Season 35 is rumored to contain a twist that only allows players who have been in an elimination challenge to be able to make it to the final.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to premiere in early 2020.