Cuban Model Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In An Embellished Bikini On Instagram

Cuban model Aylen Alvarez — popularly known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — took to her page on Saturday, November 30, and completely mesmerized her 3.5 million fans with a glamorous bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie showed off her perfect hourglass figure by donning a nude-colored bikini which was fully embellished with crystals.

The sparkly bikini not only looked gorgeous in itself, but it also perfectly accentuated Aylen’s never-ending cleavage through its plunging neckline and push-up feature. That’s not all, but the revealing ensemble also allowed the model to put her enviable abs, taut stomach and her well-toned thighs on full display.

Aylen completed her ensemble by wearing a white, see-through kimono and accessorized with a matching, crystal-studded headband.

Since the model’s bikini already featured sparkly crystals, she decided to ditch her accessories so as not to overdo the bling.

To ramp up the glamour and complement her gorgeous attire, the 32-year-old bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a peachy-nude shade of lipstick that accentuated her plump lips, a slick of coral blush and brown eyeshadow.

Finally, Aylen wore her long, brunette tresses into curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts.

The model posed for the picture against the backdrop of some black railings and some sofas, and according to the geotag, the snap was captured at The Venetian — a luxury hotel and casino resort located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Referring to her bikini, Aylen captioned her picture with the phrase “drenched in crystals,” and informed her fans that the ensemble was from the glam swimwear and beachwear brand, Ottilia and Sugar.

Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and about 300 comments where fans and followers praised Aylen for her amazing hourglass figure as well as her beautiful bikini.

“My God!! What a great sexy body!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[You are the] the most sensual, beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy model,” another one chimed in.

“You are the finest woman on the Internet!!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his admiration for the hottie by by calling her inspirational.

“Wow!!! You are super beautiful [and] pretty. You’re a wonder woman as you inspire and motivate people. Have a great night, my queen.”

Apart from her fans and followers, Aylen’s hot snap was also liked by some of her fellow models and influencers, including Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha, Dajana Gudic and Nikki Giavasis, among others.