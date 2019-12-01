WWE News: Kevin Owens Reveals Whose Idea It Was For Him To Appear At ‘NXT Takeover: WarGames’

On the latest edition of WWE‘s After the Bell podcast, by the way of WrestleTalk, Corey Graves asked Kevin Owens about his surprise appearance at last weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. Owens participated in the main event match, which surprised many fans given that he’s a Monday Night Raw superstar. However, Owens revealed that he’s been itching to return to NXT for a while now.

According to the former NXT champion, he always texts Triple H whenever a Takeover event is coming up to let him know that he’s willing to participate if there’s a spot for him on the card. This time, though, “The Game” was receptive to Owens’ proposal.

“[I text Triple H] when I heard Gargano was off Takeover. I immediately texted him, saying, ‘I hear Johnny’s out, I’m available.’ And then this time, the answer was, ‘Well, that’s actually a possibility, I’m looking into it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, sh**. All right.’ And then he called me in the middle of my Europe tour a couple weeks ago, and let me know that it was gonna happen.”

Owens also revealed that he and “The Game” kept his appearance top secret until the day of the event — at least until he was spotted walking around backstage hours before the show was set to kick off, and no one seemed to connect the dots.

“I’m astonished it didn’t get out. Especially because that day, we didn’t take any precautions to try to keep it secret.”

Owens has been teasing a return to NXT lately. On recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, Triple H has attempted to lure the former champion back to the black and gold brand on a full-time basis. Despite his love for his old stomping grounds, however, Owens has committed his future to the main roster and looks set to feud with Seth Rollins moving forward.

The rivalry between Rollins and Owens stems from “The Architect” suggesting his colleague would betray the red brand in the lead up to Survivor Series. In the end, Owens remained loyal to his teammates, despite being on the losing side at the end of the night thanks to Roman Reigns being the last man standing for Team SmackDown.

With Rollins turning heel on last week’s episode, Owens has the opportunity to become the most popular babyface on the red brand. The show needs to build a new star to conquer Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and Owens seems like the most viable contender.