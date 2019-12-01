Terrelle Pryor Charged With Assault, Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After His Stabbing

Terrelle Pryor was expected to survive after an early morning stabbing on Saturday but now faces legal trouble for the incident after Pittsburgh police charged him with assault.

As NBC Sports reported, the NFL free agent has been charged with assaulting 24-year-old Shalaya Briston, who was also charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault for the attack. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear, but some reports described the stabbing as a domestic incident.

It was also not clear what led up to the stabbing, though ESPN reported that Briston also suffered injuries. The report did not say if she was hospitalized, or whether her injuries were considered serious.

Thirty-year-old Pryor was hospitalized early on Saturday morning after suffering stab wounds to his chest and shoulder. As ESPN reported, Pryor underwent surgery and was initially listed in critical condition, but it was upgraded to stable on Saturday afternoon.

Those close to the former Ohio State University quarterback-turned-NFL wide receiver said he was expected to pull through.

“A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress,” noted ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler on Twitter.

Fowled added that a police report seemed to indicate that Pryor walked into the hospital at close to 4:30 a.m. with stab wounds. The New York Post reported that Briston actually drove Pryor to the hospital and identified her as his live-in girlfriend.

Another woman who was with Briston when she brought Pryor to the hospital had some very harsh words for him.

“The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die,” the woman told a local Pittsburgh news affiliate, via the New York Post. “We should have just let him die.”

It was not yet clear how the stabbing could affect Pryor’s NFL prospects. After entering the league as a quarterback, Pryor spent the 2014 season out of the NFL and returned as a wide receiver. He has played for a series of teams, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, last season. He spent the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was cut in September.

Pryor was living in Pittsburgh, close to his hometown of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and reportedly sought to return to the NFL.

Pryor faces a charge of simple assault for the incident, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Pennsylvania.