Kylie Jenner’s Grandmother Says She & Travis Scott Ended Because They Didn’t Get Married

Kylie Jenner’s grandmother, Esther, spoke out about the makeup mogul’s breakup with Travis Scott in a rare interview.

The 93-year-0ld mother of Caitlyn Jenner recently shared her thoughts on why Kylie and Travis couldn’t make their relationship work after two years and one child together. According to the Daily Mail, Esther, who said that she talks to her granddaughter often, said that Kylie has been taking the breakup in stride. She also said that, when the two had a check-in with each other so Esther could watch Kylie’s daughter, Stormi’s progress, Kylie informed her of the breakup. Esther admitted that, initially, she wasn’t surprised to learn that the two had split up with one another.

“Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work!” Esther said to the outlet regarding the couple’s breakup.

Esther also shared that, when she first learned of the couple’s breakup, she felt bad for her granddaughter ending her relationship. She did say, however, that Kylie never once felt sorry for herself to her grandmother, and chose to look at the positive side of the breakup.

“I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father,” Esther said of the interaction. “Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] ‘We’re both going to be good parents to her’ like in defense almost.”

Esther then said that Kylie didn’t give too many more details following her statement. Esther did mention, though that she never had a chance to meet Travis while him and Kylie were together. She did, however, mention that she met Kanye West, and was surprisingly impressed with him.

Marriage was reportedly a factor in Kylie and Travis’ relationship shortly before it ended. While multiple reports surfaced that Kylie wanted more children with Travis, the influencer had reportedly shied away from the idea of marriage. A legal union, however, was reportedly more on Travis’ mind before the pair decided to break up. Scott also wasn’t prepared to have another baby a little after a year since Stormi was born.

Kylie and Travis shocked their fans when they decided to end their relationship. Since their split, however, the couple has seemed to be on cordial terms with one another. Shortly after the breakup, Kylie shared with her fans that she and Scott were on “great terms.” More recently, the exes spent Thanksgiving weekend together with Kylie’s family in Palm Springs.