AEW News: Maryland State Athletic Commission Investigating Company

The brawl between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear will go down in history as one of the most violent hardcore matches in the history of mainstream wrestling, but it could potentially lead to the company being penalized by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleTalk reports that former WCW announcer Chris Cruise contacted the governing body to enquire about their rules pertaining to superstar’s blading, and allowing matches to continue if a performer is bleeding. According to Meltzer, Cruise got a response after submitting several requests.

“[Cruise] was told that the commission prohibits wrestlers from deliberately lacerating themselves or their opponents, or introducing human or animal blood into the match, none of which happened in that match. The commission noted that they were at the match and there was a doctor assigned to the show. The commission also stated they were conducting a formal investigation into the match and thus, since the investigation is ongoing, they can’t comment on questions regarding the match. I’m not sure what the investigation would be on.”

If AEW is found guilty of breaching the commission’s rules, the company could receive a sizable fine. However, at the time of this writing, the organization has yet to make a final decision on the matter. However, the initial report revealed that there wasn’t any evidence of blading, which could rule out the possibility of any wrongdoing on AEW’s part.

Well, I guess @JonMoxley is helping the ring crew pack down faster at the end of the night? pic.twitter.com/BGDtQlixHX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

The match between Moxley and Omega certainly wasn’t without its extreme moments, though. Both performers assaulted each other with an assortment of weapons for 40 minutes, while exposing their flesh to barbed wire, thumb tacks, and an exposed ring surface. Moxley emerged victorious in the end, but the match took its toll on his body.

The bout has been divisive among wrestling fans and pundits, with critics condemning it for its barbarism. Furthermore, many believe that the extreme nature of the match was unnecessary as Moxley and Omega’s feud wasn’t very personal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reason why both competitors decided to proceed with the match was because they wanted to be original. While Moxley is no stranger to death matches, Omega is known for his technical clinics, and he wanted to show that he’s just as capable of delivering the goods in hardcore fights.

The rivalry between the superstars appears to have stalled for now, but Omega will undoubtedly want to get his win back down the line.