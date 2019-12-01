Demi Burnett Publicly Congratulates Hannah Brown On ‘DWTS’ Win Almost A Week After Final Show

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett took to Instagram on Saturday night to publicly congratulate her friend Hannah Brown on winning Dancing With The Stars, almost a week after the final show.

In the caption of the post, Demi admitted that she knew the post was late in coming. She also called herself lucky for having had the chance to watch Hannah blossom over the course of the show After congratulating her bestie, she says that the current DWTS champion is on her way to taking over the world.

In the video that accompanied the post, Hannah, Demi and Heather are all dancing goofily to Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Hannah’s holding the camera, so the viewer gets a close up look at her antics. At one point she mimics a roar and forms a claw shape with her hand. When she turns he camera to her two friends you can see that Demi is standing on a stool for the group performance while Heather has turned her mobile phone into an imaginary microphone.

The caption of the post also reveals that the clip was recorded during their trip to the El Dorado resort located in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.

In the comments section, Demi’s fans had lots of kind words for the show of friendship.

“Yaaaaas I love this!!” one fan wrote. “Our girl got her well-deserved title as a champion!! So happy that you were there to support her each week! Love you both.”

“U guys are such friendship goals,” another added. “I wish I had what y’all have.”

“You guys are my favorite!!” a third person commented. “Girls have to stick together!!! Congrats again Hannah B!!”

“This makes my heart happy! Every girl needs friends that they can be crazy with and that lift them up,” a fourth commented.

The video has been viewed more than over 150,000 times since it was posted and almost 100 Instagram users have left comments.

Loading...

All three women competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor and it’s clear that despite the competition, they became fierce friends. As Bachelor Nation reports, Demi and Heather attended tapings of the show to see Hannah’s live performances in person.

Hannah has also posted a photo series from their girl’s trip to Mexico in mid-November. In each of the photos, they all appear to be having the time of their lives as they enjoy their tropical vacation.

The photo has accumulated over 300,000 likes since it was uploaded to Instagram on November 15.