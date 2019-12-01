Jem Wolfie Goes Topless With Frosting & Sprinkles Censoring Her, Then Opts For A Teeny Bikini

Australian model Jem Wolfie had her followers panting earlier this weekend when she posted a picture to Instagram where she posed completely topless, censoring herself with sprinkles. She soon followed it up another sizzling photo, this time while wearing a light lavender bikini.

In the sprinkles shot, Jem was posed by lying down on what appeared to be a kitchen counter. Her hair was curled into bombshell waves and they cascaded onto the counter and around her shoulders. Her makeup had a similarly retro vibe, with mascara and a bright red lip.

However, fans will likely be paying little attention to the Australian bombshell’s styling, as the stunner posed completely topless. Protecting her modesty was a combination of frosting and sprinkles.

Jem crossed her arms under her bust, a move which expertly served to make her ample assets appear even larger. She also added the tiniest of nude panties to complete the ensemble.

The model’s 2.7 million followers went wild over the raunchy picture, and awarded it close to 150,000 likes.

Though a bikini picture can rarely be called modest, Jem’s next picture — where she wore a teeny light lavender bikini — could certainly be considered much tamer in comparison.

The bikini top was a classic triangle cut and was so small that it struggled to contain her cleavage, offering followers a generous view of under and sideboob. The bikini top featured spaghetti straps that formed a halter neckline, highlighting her toned shoulders.

The bikini bottom was nearly as skimpy as the top, and the tiniest of ties kept the garment in place. The side straps extended up towards her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure and showcasing the curve of her hip.

Jem accessorized with a necklace and posed with her hip slightly jutted out to further emphasize her figure. While one hand held her iPhone for the selfie, the other clasped a number of bills and rested on the side of her perky posterior.

This picture was even more popular than the other one, winning close to 153,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“What a beauty,” one fan raved, with three heart-eye emoji.

“My gosh princess,” added a second, also with two heart-eye emoji along with two black hearts.

“Hottest woman on Earth!” proclaimed a third.

“Wow wow wow,” wrote a fourth, with two fire emoji.

The Australian model is known for her incredibly steamy snaps. In a similarly styled post, the stunner censored herself with bed sheets, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.