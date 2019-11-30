Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spend Quality Time With Each Other During Thanksgiving Weekend

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to reunite during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Although the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO Mode” rapper are no longer together, they have said in the past that they would focus on their friendship and co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. According to E! News, the couple decided to honor the pact they made with each other for their first Thanksgiving apart. The exes and their daughter joined Jenner’s family for a holiday weekend in Palm Springs. In addition to Jenner, Scott and Stormi, the outlet reports that Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson also joined in on the festivities.

According to a source, the family spent both Thanksgiving and Black Friday at the vacation spot. On Black Friday, Kris, Kendall, Corey, Travis, Kylie and Khloe all headed to the casino in Palm Beach. The source shared that the family was together for the duration of the outing, and had drinks and played games together throughout the night.

“They all stuck together at one table before Khloe went over to join her friends for a game,” the insider said. “Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie’s security.”

While the source shared that Travis and Kylie stayed closely next to each other through the night, the two seemed to be friendly with each other. The insider dished that they didn’t see any romantic interaction between the two exes, and that they were simply at the casino to enjoy their time with Kylie’s family.

“They seemed very close,” the eyewitness continued. “There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other’s ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris’s house for the night.”

Kylie and Travis were together for two years before deciding to end their relationship. The news shocked fans of the couple who didn’t see the breakup coming. Prior to their split, Kylie joined Travis for the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The couple was also featured on the cover of Playboy, where they gushed over their ability to have a sex life after Kylie gave birth to their daughter.

Since their breakup, Kylie has been reported to have moved on. The reality star has been romantically linked to Drake, who is friends with Travis.