Rita Ora Rocks Skimpy ‘Birthday Suit’ To Celebrate Turning 29

Rita Ora showed off her birthday suit to fans this weekend — her birthday bathing suit.

The singer turned 29 earlier in the week, and on Saturday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself showing off her fantastic physique in a swimming pool. She donned a pair of black sunglasses to match her skimpy black bikini, with a serious look on her face as she turned back to look into the camera.

In the photo’s caption, Rita shared that this is “what 29 looks like,” though she actually shared the picture a few days after her November 26 birthday. The snap was a huge hit with Rita’s fans, garnering more than 165,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments and birthday wishes from her fans and famous friends.

“29 never looked better,” one fan wrote.

“Always stunning,” another shared, punctuating the message with a series of heart emoji.

Rita’s birthday dip may have been a very cool one as the picture was geotagged from the Amangiri, a luxury resort in Utah. The weather for the last week was quite chilly there, not reaching out of the mid-40s on what would have been Rita’s birthday. The means either she was relaxing in a heated pool — which the Amangiri does advertise on its website — or Rita is a fan of taking very cool swims.

Rita shared more pictures of her birthday festivities in her Instagram stories, showing her with a birthday cake topped with strawberry slices and sparkling candles. She shared another picture of her dip in the pool, then some video of the short plane ride to Las Vegas where the party continued in another luxury hotel room. The singer changed into a see-through black shirt for more partying, heading off to a bar for some karaoke.

Rita had also shared some pictures from a more subdued birthday celebration in an Instagram post earlier in the week. The series of pictures showed the singer holding a set of pink and red balloons and taking a sip from a wine glass in what appeared to be a restaurant, with a fireplace roaring in the background. In the caption, Rita thanked fans for all of the birthday wishes she had received, and there were plenty more well-wishers in the comment section.

The singer is gearing up for a big 29th year, starting with her performance next week at the Jingle Bell Ball, held at The O2 Arena in London.