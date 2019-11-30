Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In Cut-Out Bikini Briefs And The Tightest Zip-Up Crop Top

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez has stunned fans yet again with a picture where she modeled a sleek and sexy swimsuit ensemble. The brunette beauty made the post to advertise for her personal training plan, which she wrote would be discounted in honor of the Black Friday weekend.

In the shot, Ainsley stood posed on Miami’s South Beach with its iconic art deco buildings, palm trees, and beautiful blue sky in the background.

However, fans will likely be paying little attention to the setting, as the fitness model commands attention in her sultry ensemble. Ainsley wore the tightest of black long-sleeved crop tops that expertly clung to her body. It featured a zipper down the front and was unzipped ever-so-slightly to add a steamy vibe to the shot. Along the sides, the crop top featured caged accents, showing more skin from the Miami-based beauty.

Showcasing her insanely toned abs, Ainsley coupled the crop top with a pair of sexy bikini bottoms. Black like the crop top, they featured a keyhole cutout deep into Ainsley’s lower abdomen in a detail that is sure to drive fans wild.

The high cut of the bikini briefs showed a maximum amount of leg as well as the killer curve of Ainsley’s hip. Ending just below her belly button, the briefs expertly accentuated her hourglass figure. The main feature of the look was a chic gold buckle that teasingly held the garment together.

Ainsley had her hair up in a chic and sleek ponytail and kept her makeup simple with the lightest brush of mascara and a nude lip. She accessorized with pearl earrings and a dainty necklace.

The fitness model posed by facing forward and giving the camera her best smoldering look. Her left arm was perched on a metal structure on the beach, while her right gently rested on the side of her perky posterior. She jutted her hip out slightly to emphasize her curves and lengthened her toned and tanned legs by standing on her tip-toes.

Fans went wild over the shot, awarding it over 17,000 likes and more than 535 comments in less than three hours.

“Omg your body,” raved one fan, with the sighing emoji face followed by a red heart.

“Woah! I wasn’t ready,” teased a second, adding the hallelujah hands.

“That is some next level bathing suit wear,” added a third.

“Oh my HOTNESS! Inspo all day,” proclaimed a fourth, with a comet emoji.

Ainsley was first thrust into the limelight thanks to her sizzling workout clips, and she is sure to still update her fans with many such videos. In her most recent workout, she stunned in a pair of yoga shorts and sports bra, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.