Katya Elise Henry Wears A White Crop Top To Flaunt Major Underboob in New Pic

Curvy model Katya Elise Henry recently took to her Instagram page and completely wowed her 6.4 million fans with a sultry photograph.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a dangerously-short white crop top that allowed her to flaunt major underboob. That’s not all, but Katya also showed off her stomach and slightly pulled her gray-colored baggy sweatpants below the waist to reveal that she was wearing no underwear. Per the logo on the pants, it was from the model’s very own brand, Workouts By Katya (WBK).

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses into soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom. Staying true to her signature style, and to pull off a casual look, Katya opted for minimal makeup, which consisted of a slick of pink gloss and some mascara. Finally, she painted her perfectly manicured nails with maroon-colored nail polish.

In terms of her accessories, the model decided to go for a dainty pendant and several gold rings. She also wore a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

To strike a pose for the photograph, Katya leaned against the railing of a white staircase and captured a mirror selfie with the help of her cellphone. The snap was taken in a beautiful kitchen with a gray-and-white interior. She, however, did not use a geotag with the post to disclose the exact location.

In the caption, Katya joked that the gray sweatpants season is here, adding “you know what that means [tongue emoji].” The model was referring to the inside joke popular on the internet, according to which, when a man wears gray sweatpants, people can see the outline of their genitals through the fabric.

The stunner also urged her male fans to avail of the Black Friday discount available on WBK men’s joggers.

Within five hours of going live, the snap has garnered almost 140,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the model’s amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are out of this world,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Marry me Katya! I am completely in love with you! Please, give [me a] chance to meet you,” another one expressed his wish.

Loading...

“The underboob, the midriff, the stomach, the hips, the curves… you are just perfect!” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that Katya is more beautiful than everything else in the world.

“You are prettier than all the things that exist. No debates about it!”

Apart from Katya’s fans, the snap was also liked by Theodora Moutinho, Vicky Aisha, and Ana Lorede, among others.