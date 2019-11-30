Barbara Palvin Stuns In Sheer Bra While Posing With A Retro Phone

Barbara Palvin shared a photo from a recent magazine shoot.

Barbara Palvin posed in a see-through bra for a steamy photoshoot. On Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share the revealing results of the photo session. While her followers always enjoy her lingerie photos, some of them were equally interested in the retro prop that she posed with: an old rotary phone.

Barbara was photographed from the waist up for her artistic black-and-white photo. The 26-year-old supermodel sported an unlined dark bra constructed out of sheer fabric. The delicate lingerie’s fine netting was embellished with intricate floral embroidery, and the top of the garment was trimmed with lace. The only other clothing item Barbara wore was a pair of high-waisted jeans. However, the only portions of her pants that were visible in her photo were the top button, a belt loop, and a small segment of her waistband.

Barbara Palvin posed lying down on a textured stone floor. She was lifting her left arm up and using the back of her hand to cover up her right eye. In her other hand, she held the receiver of an old rotary phone to her ear. The plastic phone’s base, complete with a round rotary dial, was positioned next to her, and the phone’s tangled wires were underneath her shoulder. Barbara wore her dark blond hair pulled back with a slight bump in the front.

Much of the top portion of Barbara’s face was covered up with her hand, but she appeared to have a minimal amount of makeup on. The model had a blissful expression on her face, posing with her eyes closed and her plump lips parted.

Barbara Palvin used a tag to reveal that her photoshoot with a classic phone was for Supernation magazine. Her stunning photograph, which was taken by professional photographer Zoltan Tombor, has been liked over 530,000 times since it was uploaded. Her Instagram followers also had plenty to say about it. One of them wanted to know if Barbara has ever made a call on an almost-obsolete rotary telephone like the one she posed with.

“Vintage photo Barbara,” wrote the fan. “Have you ever used a phone like the one in the picture?”

“So pretty Barbara! Keep up what your doing! You rock!” wrote another admirer.

A third fan imagined what Barbara might be saying on the phone.

Loading...

“Hello? Yes, this is the queen of IG who am I speaking to?”

Other fans suggested that Barbara was calling her actor boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse. There were also plenty of remarks about her beauty.

“Hottest woman alive,” one fan remarked.

Earlier this month, Barbara Palvin received an equally enthusiastic response from her followers when she shared the results of a video shoot for Victoria’s Secret.