‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Major Twist Could Be Coming That Dramatically Affects The Final

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

It wouldn’t be a season of The Challenge without some sort of twist introduced by host T.J. Lavin during filming. In War of the Worlds 2, it was a team’s ability to nominate someone from their own group to go into elimination, and that winner’s ability to switch teams should they come out of that one-on-one victorious. Season 35 will be no different if the spoilers regarding this new twist are true. According to Pink Rose on The Challenge Vevmo discussion page, there is allegedly a spin on the season which will only allow competitors to make it to the final if they’ve won an elimination.

In the post, Pink Rose explains this new twist was put into play because a large chunk of players in War of the Worlds 2 made it to the final without experiencing an elimination all season. This was something that has seriously annoyed fans of the show, who feel the same players kept getting thrown down to the Proving Ground because a large alliance ran most of the game and kept themselves out of eliminations.

Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Kam Williams, Rogan O’Connor, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Leroy Garrett all made it to the final this season despite not having to battle it out with anyone to stay in the game. Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Theo Campbell, and Georgia Harrison had been thrown into elimination a number of times by the big-number alliance, with Theo even appearing on the Proving Ground four times.

Pink Rose made sure to note that this twist is “allegedly” going down and is not absolutely certain at this time. How the producers of The Challenge will work this twist into their season remains to be seen. According to elimination spoilers, there are currently six players competing on Season 35 who have been to an elimination, won, and are still competing. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Nelson Thomas, Jenny West, Dee Ngyuen and Kaycee Clark have all won an elimination and are still in the game.

Jenna Compono and Jay Starrett (Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X) both won an elimination as well, but were later sent home after facing a second elimination which they lost. The Challenge Vevmo page currently lists six elimination matchups which only reveal who was sent home but not by the hands of whom. Either way, it looks like a bigger group of Challengers are heading down to elimination than in previous seasons.

As with all spoilers ahead of the Season 35 premiere, this twist cannot be 100 percent confirmed at this time.