Vote Baby Yoda In 2020 – Star From ‘The Mandalorian’ Trending Better Than Democratic Candidates

Is anything better than Baby Yoda?

Just in case you’ve somehow been living under a rock for the last month, Disney has introduced their own streaming service and it is a bit of a success. Disney Plus has truly become its own entity and The Mandalorian is a huge reason for it. While the original series is huge in itself, it is Baby Yoda who has taken the world by storm and he’s actually more popular on social media than most presidential candidates.

Please know that there are some slight spoilers ahead for the first season of The Mandalorian. If you haven’t yet watched the series or aren’t caught up on it, you may want to stop reading now.

The Mandalorian is an original series created specifically for Disney Plus and dwells deep in the world of Star Wars lore. It follows the life of a bounty hunter who goes about doing his job, but he’s soon conflicted due to his feelings and emotions coming through for one of his quarries.

At the end of episode one, the quarry (target) of the Mandalorian is revealed to be that of a baby Yoda. One of the most powerful Jedis in the history of the galaxy was young once too, and he’s completely taken over virtually all forms of social media.

CNET has realized just how popular he has become as he has been bringing in nearly twice as many average social media interactions as any Democratic candidate for 2020.

It’s quite incredible when you really think about it as Baby Yoda has only been in existence for about four weeks now. The interesting thing about this is that date isn’t entirely complete as Axios only takes into account interactions with news stories on social media.

If NewsWhip, the company that gathers the data, took into account the GIFs, memes, pictures, and other content of Baby Yoda, the reach would likely be much greater.

As of Black Friday, Baby Yoda was averaging 1,671 social interactions per news story. Axios took some of the top Democratic candidates to see their reach, and well, it wasn’t even really close.

Bernie Sanders averages 850 social interactions per story while Joe Biden has 839 and Pete Buttigieg is even lower at 600.

Trash-Pop™️ Baby Yoda loves pic.twitter.com/yms5Xjasfy — Simple Creatures (@simplecreatures) November 30, 2019

There is no way of knowing just how much we’ll see of Baby Yoda on the first season of The Mandalorian, but Disney Plus has a true winner on its hands. Merchandise for the little green Jedi has already made its way online and people can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next. If his popularity continues to grow, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the little guy to see if he could run for office in 2020.