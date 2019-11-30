‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First ‘Big Brother’ Rookie Booted

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

The first Big Brother houseguest has been eliminated from The Challenge Season 35. Production of the popular MTV reality franchise is well underway in Prague, the Czech Republic and a large chunk of competitors have already been sent home. All of the Big Brother rookies had been holding on strong for quite some time into filming, even outlasting some of the show’s most popular players, but one has finally been sent home.

According to Challenge insider Pink Rose on Vevmo, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams the first Big Brother casualty of Season 35. He is survived in the game by Big Brother rookies Bayleigh Dayton, Kaycee Clark, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, all of which he starred with on BB20. BB19 winner Josh Martinez is still in the game as well but does not fall under the rookie category since Season 35 is his third go on The Challenge.

The news of Swaggy C’s departure is not sitting well with Big Brother fans on Twitter, who are claiming the cast member was robbed, despite not knowing how he got sent home, or who he might have lost to in an elimination. The Big Brother fandom has been heavily invested in The Challenge since former houseguests were introduced on the MTV series several seasons ago.

It had been rumored that the newbie Big Brother players had aligned with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann earlier in the season, as well as their CBS brother Josh. It’s not known if this alliance held strong, but the five former houseguests would have been fools to not stick together. For now, it’s unknown who beat Swaggy C in elimination to send him home. According to other spoilers, the only possible cast members who could have sent him packing are Bananas, Josh, Kyle, Fessy, Rogan O’Connor, Nelson Thomas, or Cory Wharton

Swaggy C isn’t the only recent casualty of The Challenge, as it was also recently revealed that Mattie Lynn Breaux was the female competitor most recently sent home. Season 35 is Mattie’s second appearance on the show but is most known for her time on Party Down South. Mattie’s impressive stature and physique intimidated many of her co-stars on the original War of the Worlds when she was paired with Kyle Christie, but it looks like another female competitor was able to take her down midway through this new season.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is currently airing every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.