Gwen Stefani’s Fishnet & Leotard Ensemble With High Pony Will Rock NYC’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Gwen Stefani gave fans a preview of the outfit she’ll be wearing during her performance at this year’s Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City. In the photo, the “Rich Girl” singer is rocking a red, gold, and black sequined leotard that perfectly suits her rockstar persona. The outfit features black fishnet panels on the chest and sleeves. The red-and-gold section includes a bustier top and an asymmetrical skirt plus over-the-top embellishments on the bust and hips. You can also see a pair of black sequined shorts peeking out from under the hem of the skirt. She’s wearing her blond hair in a high ponytail with her signature dark eye makeup and bright red lipstick.

Gwen appears to have been reading from a large white cue card when this behind-the-scenes photo was taken. In the caption, she advised fans that they’d be able to see her pre-recorded performance when the tree lighting is broadcast live on Wednesday, December 4 on NBC.

Many of her fans jumped into the comments section to let her know that they were excited to see it.

“Will be tuning in!” one fan wrote. “Never like to miss Gwen!!!!!! She’s amazing!!”

“I’ll be watching! ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ is the best ever! Love you Gwen.”

Others just showered the pop superstar with compliments about her looks.

“Speechless to describe so much beauty,” another added.

“I don’t know a more beautiful person,” a third commenter wrote.

The photo has been liked over 14,000 times since it was posted.

According to Hollywood Life Gwen’s performance was recorded on November 14. The article also reports that she paired her outfit with black fishnet stockings and Christian Louboutin black over-the-knee boots which isn’t apparent from Gwen’s Instagram photo.

During the broadcast, viewers will see Gwen perform two sets. The first will include Christmas tunes like the holiday classic “White Christmas” and her song ” You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the title track from the album she released in 2017. The second set will include songs that fans of Gwen will likely be more familiar with like “Sweet Escape” and “Hollaback Girl.”

Hollywood Life notes that she changed into a different outfit for the second set that includes a silver sequined jacket and a different pair of knee-high boots. It doesn’t appear that Gwen has shared a glimpse of the second outfit on her Instagram page, so fans will have to tune in to the tree-lighting broadcast to see it.