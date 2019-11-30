WWE News: Kofi Kingston Says Big E Deserves To Be World Champion

Kofi Kingston might have lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in October, but he’s pushing for his tag team partner to get a run with the title in the future. During a recent interview with AL, Kingston said that Big E has all the tools to make it as a main event solo star, and he hopes that his New Day cohort gets a push.

“Hopefully that does come to fruition in some way, shape or form, but I guess we’ll all kind of just wait and see what happens. We show up to work and try to work with the scraps that we’re given and make the best of the opportunities we have. Everybody knows Big E would be an amazing singles competitor. If that were to happen, it would be with the New Day behind him 100 percent. We push each other to the fullest and want to achieve the most they can possibly achieve in this business and in life.”

According to Kingston, Big E is the funniest member of the New Day faction and claims that he has his finger on the pulse when it comes to sports entertainment. Should he be given a solo run, Kingston believes that he will be extremely over with the WWE Universe because he understands the importance of originality.

Big E’s humor has been a key element of New Day’s popularity throughout the years, and his physique and in-ring work is impressive. WWE officials are also clearly fans of the performer, as New Day have dominated the tag team scene since 2014 and are well on their way to becoming future Hall of Famers.

Kingston also said that Big E receiving a solo push wouldn’t mean the end of New Day. The former World Champion believes that each member can still pursue individual endeavors while still remaining affiliated with the group.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, the Big E singles push idea was proposed by Corey Graves on a recent episode of his After the Bell podcast. The Friday Night SmackDown commentator said that while New Day are entertaining as a unit, Big E has a lot of untapped potential that could lead to him becoming a leading main eventer if WWE pulls the trigger on a push.

At the time of this writing, Kingston and Big E are enjoying another Tag Team Championship reign on Friday Night SmackDown. However, when the run comes to an end, it will be interesting to see if WWE lets both superstars breakout on their own.