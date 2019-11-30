Jenelle Evans Visits Cracker Barrel With Kids On First Thanksgiving After David Eason Split

Though former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been under the radar since her split from David Eason, she reemerged for Thanksgiving, spending the holiday at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (via E! Online). It was the first time in four years that she has not celebrated the holiday with her now-estranged husband.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 27-year-old had originally gone into hiding after news of her divorce broke. However, she eventually resurfaced in Tennessee, and was reportedly staying in Nashville for the upcoming court hearings (via The Inquisitr).

Jenelle remained in the southern state for Thanksgiving, heading to a Cracker Barrel in Nashville. The restaurant is known for all-American cuisine, particularly its all-you-can-eat biscuits. Joining the former teen mom was her mother, Barbara Evans, and Jenelle’s three children: Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2.

Cracker Barrel offered a special Thanksgiving menu, so Jenelle and her family would have eaten a feast consisting of turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls, and pumpkin and pecan pie. In addition, diners had their choice of three country side dishes.

The waitress that served the family, Gabrielle Smith, wrote about the experience on Twitter, telling fans that they were an “amazing” and “nice” family.

Three members of the Cracker Barrel staff, including Gabrielle, even took a picture with the Evans family, which was included in Gabrielle’s tweet.

In the photo, Jace wore a blue and black checkered shirt with dark grey pants and a gunmetal hoodie and boasted a pair of trendy headphones around his neck. Kaiser almost matched his brother in a similarly checked shirt, though his was a red and black and paired with brown pants. The youngest in the clan, Ensley, looked adorable in a pink top, green pants, and pair of brown boots.

Meanwhile, Jenelle kept it casual, wearing no makeup and dressed in a crimson “Love” shirt and glasses.Barbara also looked cozy, in a grey top, dark pants, and glasses like her daughter.

Hey Yall ! Got to take care of @PBandJenelley_1 and her family on my BUSY shift @CrackerBarrel in Nashville on Thursday ???? Such an amazing nice family plus barb was there ???????? I hope my service was wonderful ! pic.twitter.com/L3tw7DUVvb — Gabrielle M Smith (@g_mariahxoxo) November 30, 2019

The picture earned over 1,300 likes, and even caught the attention of Jenelle herself, who offered a retweet of the sweet shot.

Fans had a number of reactions to the photo. Some offered criticism of the former Teen Mom. However, a fair number of others wished the North Carolina natives well.

“Guys… look at those genuine smiles… ya girl and her kids look so legitimately happy, safe and at peace. Love seeing that,” tweeted one fan.

“Keep ya head up girl. I’ve been in the same situation and it takes a lot of courage and bravery that people who [haven’t] been through won’t understand and throw judgement. Much love from South Africa,” added a second in a tweet.