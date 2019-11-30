Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Fit Figure In White Sports Bra & Matching Underwear

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Saturday, fitness model Savannah Prez uploaded yet another provocative post for her 13,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the Belgian bombshell posing in her white walled living room. A television stand adorned with various holiday decorations can be seen in the background. Savannah arched her back and tilted her head slightly, as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The bodybuilder flaunted her fit figure in a white sports bra and a pair of matching underwear, with the words “Engineer Life” printed on the elastic band, from the clothing brand, Body Engineers. The lingerie put Savannah’s ample cleavage, washboard abs, and impressive quad muscles on full display. She also wore a pair of fuzzy, gray slippers. Savannah kept the casual look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in a sleek middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the model quipped that her house is an appropriate place to roam around in her undergarments and casual footwear. Savannah, who is a brand ambassador for Body Engineers, proceeded to advertise for the company’s sitewide sale.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Savannah’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are very beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Sweet Jesus you are perfect,” wrote a different devotee.

“Thicker than a snicker and looking truly amazing,” chimed in another Instagram user.

One commenter, however, expressed concern that her outfit may be shocking for potential visitors.

“@savannahprez I hope you dont [sic] answer the door like that when the postman knocks… you’d give him a heart attack. Looking amazing,” teased the follower.

Savannah has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the Instagram influencer has a tendency to post provocative photos, such as this one, on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, Savannah drove fans wild by uploading a picture of herself wearing a black lingerie set, also from Body Engineers. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.