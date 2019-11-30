Erica Mena Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Sequined Black Dress On Instagram

Erica Mena recently posted a photo in a dazzling little black dress on Instagram.

The mommy-to-be shared a photo with her 4.7 million Instagram followers wearing a strapless dress from Pretty Little Thing. Mena is seen posing outside, with one arm over her head and another hand on her waist. Her dress is covered in sequins, as Mena beams at the camera. The dress also fits tight around Mena’s stomach, allowing for her growing baby bump to flourish through. Mena’s dress is also strapless, which allows her to show off her cleavage in the photo. Her fans are also able to see a tattoo on Mena’s left arm in the photo.

For accessories, Mena opted to go for simple additions to her glamorous dress. In the photo, she is seen wearing a silver necklace and a silver watch on one arm, with a silver bracelet on another. She is also wearing black boots in the Instagram snapshot.

For hair and makeup, Mena went with a soft look. Her hair is styled in a center part, with loose curls flowing down to her shoulders. She decided to keep her makeup look simple, adding in foundation, bronzed blush, eyeliner and gold eyeshadow. She is also wearing faux eyelashes and a nude pink lipstick in the photo. Mena’s coffin-shaped acrylic nails are also seen in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 70,000 likes. The photo also received 200 comments under her post.

“Love the fitttt,” one follower shared, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Gorgeous mami,” another fan chimed in.

“Ugh aunty E – go off and don’t stop,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“You look so good pregnant,” another follower said.

Mena announced that she was expecting her second child via Instagram back in October. While there were rumblings that she and her husband, Safareee Samuels, were expecting for months, the couple stayed mum about their news until Mena was well into her pregnancy. Since then, the couple has shared milestones as they await their newborn. The couple recently shared during their gender reveal party that they are expecting a baby girl.

This is Mena’s second child. The reality star currently has one son from a previous relationship. This is Samuels’ first child. The producer has shared the excitement for having his first child with his wife frequently on his personal Instagram page, which currently has 2.7 million followers.