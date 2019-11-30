The Pussycat Dolls Get Soaking Wet In Tiny Sheer PVC Outfits On ‘The X Factor’

The Pussycat Dolls are back and performed for the first time in over a decade on The X Factor: Celebrity in the U.K.

The “I Hate This Part” songstresses treated fans to a medley of their hit singles as well as a brand new song. The five remaining members, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Nicole Scherzinger, entered the stage one by one and owned tiny black PVC numbers in which they were known for in their heyday. Their costumes were all-black and co-ordinated with one another’s. Their sheer garments may have all been different but they all displayed their legs. Nicole, Kimberly, and Ashley showed off their stomachs and while Jessica and Carmit covered theirs.

Their opening number, “Buttons,” saw the Dolls immediately perform full choreography on top of a platform. At the end of the song’s chorus, all five of them turned around and effortlessly jumped backwards. The “I Don’t Need a Man” chart-topper’s were caught by male dancers and went straight into another hit, “When I Grow Up.”

They performed their iconic No. 1 smash “Don’t Cha” which originally helped them rise to fame.

For their final song, they shocked fans with a new song, “React.” But, that wasn’t all. While they performed the track on chairs, they had a Flashdance moment and got soaked by water. They got off their chairs, got on their knees and whipped their hair fiercely.

At the end, Wyatt and Bachar both kicked their leg up in the air. Roberts lifted one foot on the chair while Sutta sat on the edge of hers. Scherzinger remained stood up in the center.

The “Beep” hitmaker’s were applauded by the audience, the show’s judges and contestants.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their thoughts on the explosive performance.

“I mean WOW the Pussycat Dolls killed it! All looked insane! Please can I have a bod like Nicole’s, what a goddess,” one user wrote.

“@pussycatdolls are BACK!! I’m so proud of you ALL! Seeing you perform again took me back to a time when I was younger and naive before the world changed me. I love you so much!” another shared.

“The Pussycat Dolls have reunited and all is right in the world. #PCDReunion,” a third fan remarked.

“OMG, the @pussycatdolls have reunited! Great to see them back together smashing it tonight,” a fourth account also wrote.

Next April, the Dolls will perform a nine-date arena tour across the U.K. and Ireland. However, original member Melody Thornton will not be joining them due to it not being the right time for her.

The full performance on The X Factor has been uploaded to YouTube and can be watched down below: