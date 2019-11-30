‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Release Date Unknown But Rumors Are Heating Up

Fans want to know The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 release date. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the Hulu original series is critically acclaimed, and it won several awards, including multiple Emmys. Ahead of the show’s upcoming release, fans are desperate for rumors and spoilers for the highly anticipated fourth season.

According to a report from Pop Culture Times, the fourth installment of the popular television show should start sometime in early to mid-June 2020. The show premiered on April 26, 2017. Season 2 came nearly one year later on April 25, 2018. However, the third took longer to hit the popular streaming service, arriving on June 5, 2019. Because of this history, the hope is that new episodes will start this June rather than later in July or August.

As for rumors about what storylines will be included in the next season of The Handmaid’s Tale, there are plenty of them swirling around online. Because season 3 ended without letting viewers know if June Osborne, portrayed by Elizabeth Moss, lived or died, many fans want to know if the shot ended up taking her life. If she did not live after being wounded in a gunfight, that would mean that June’s last act of rebellion against Gilead involved helping rescue 50 children in Operation Mayday.

Express reported that Reddit users developed an interesting plot twist for Serena Joy, as portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski. In season 3, Serena went to Canada and gave them information about Gilead. At the end of the season, she was arrested for crimes against handmaids. Some viewers think that Canada may return her to Gilead instead of having her remain there to serve out her punishment.

If this were the case, it seems possible that she might be put into service as a handmaid. After all, it was Fred Waterford, portrayed by Joseph Fiennes, who couldn’t sire a child, and June, who was called Offred at the time, got pregnant by Fred’s driver. In a cruel twist of irony, it could turn out that Serena wasn’t infertile, and all this time, she could have had the baby she desperately yearned to have. If this storyline did come to fruition, though, and Serena had a baby as a handmaid, she wouldn’t be allowed to be a mother in Gilead since that right is given only to Wives.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Atwood weighed on in a Handmaid’s Tale themed party that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner threw a while back for her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The author felt the party likely missed the mark, but she noted that she’s never one to turn down cupcakes created in the theme of her novel.