Erica Mena Rocks A Sexy Leopard One Piece With A Plunging Neckline On Instagram

Erica Mena recently posted herself while wearing a sexy outfit on her Instagram page.

The Love and Hip Hop star shared a photo with her 4.7 million followers. In the photo, Mena wore a tight, leopard one-piece outfit from Diva Boutique. The outfit showed off all of Mena’s curves, as well as her growing baby bump. The outfit also boasted a plunging neckline, which revealed her cleavage. Mena posed next to a flight of stairs, with one hand resting at the end of the staircase. She was looking away from the camera as she showed off the chic look.

For hair and makeup, Mena decided to further add to the glamorous look. Her hair was styled in wavy curls that began at the top of her head and flowed down past her shoulders. She went for a soft glam with her makeup look, adding foundation, gold eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, and a light pink lipstick.

Mena didn’t stop at her outfit for her stunning look. The actress also added accessories that coordinated perfectly with her ensemble. For the social media update, she wore black stilettos with pointed toes and silver ankle bracelets on both of her ankles. Mena also rocked a silver necklace and her engagement ring for added bling. Her nails had received a white acrylic-nail manicure.

The photo of Mena received more than 80,000 likes since being shared on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 300 comments have been added to Mena’s post.

“Growing beautifully,” one follower said of Mena’s baby bump.

“You are slayinggggg this pregnancy,” another fan chimed in.

“You look so beautiful.. Talk about glowing,” a third fan wrote.

“Girl you rocking heels your whole pregnancy,” a fourth fan said.

Many other fans hit the comments section, stating that the reality star looks as if she give birth to her baby at any moment. Although Mena and her husband, fellow reality star Safaree Samuels, only announced that they were expecting their first child together in October, Mena seem seems well into her pregnancy.

The couple already shared that they will be having a baby girl, and have been documenting multiple moments of Mena’s pregnancy. Most recently, the couple celebrated their daughter with a baby shower. The shower was filled with florals and neon pink in honor of “baby girl Samuels,” as the couple affectionately calls her.