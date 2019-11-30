WWE News: Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Isn’t Out Of Touch

Eric Bischoff recently sat down with Disco Inferno and Konnan on the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where they discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, Bischoff was asked whether he thinks Vince McMahon is out of touch, and he had some thoughts on the matter.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the former WCW chairman stated that the state of the modern WWE product has nothing to do with McMahon, as the company must adhere to strict guidelines beyond his control.

“You can’t do the types of things we did in WCW in 95 and 96, 97, 98 and even 99. You can’t do that anymore. Television has changed. Culture has changed and I think if you’re going to cater to the television industry, which they have to do, because of the way their business is structured and television is going to be reactive to the culture in general.”

According to Bischoff, McMahon’s finger is still on the pulse, but the industry demands that sports entertainment be less edgy and provocative these days. While Bischoff is right to note that the cultural landscape has changed in recent years, many fans and pundits don’t cite that as the main issue with the current state of WWE.

Storylines are often criticized for being lacklustre, while the quality of the in-ring action has suffered due to matches being overproduced, formulaic and predictable. McMahon has also been accused of not listening to the WWE audience as he has a tendency to push unpopular superstars ahead of their favorites.

NXT, meanwhile, has shown that storylines and matches can still be exciting within the confines of a PG parameter. The show’s success is proof that fans want to see logical booking, with wrestling action that allows superstars to showcase their ability, and match-ups that aren’t repetitive.

Bischoff’s words suggest that fans want to see WWE return to the days of the Attitude Era, which allowed the company’s shows to boast violent and risque content. In recent months, however, WWE has been pushing the envelope some more, as evidenced by the current affair storyline between Lana and Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bischoff was recently let go from his position as the executive director of Friday Night SmackDown, a position he held for a few months earlier this year. While he still appears to still be on good terms with the company, Bischoff revealed that his personality and style didn’t correspond with WWE’s requirements.