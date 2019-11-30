Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Gray Leggings

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom treated her 8.4 million Instagram followers to a snap of herself enjoying the snow in Sweden while rocking a pair of tight gray leggings.

The beauty posed in an open field with trees visible in the background, including evergreen trees dusted in snow. The ground was covered in the chilly flakes, and Anna stood right in the middle of the frame, flaunting her curves. She rocked a pair of tight high-waisted gray leggings that almost looked painted on, and she paired them with a white crop top. The crop top was an off-the-shoulder style with buttons down the front that strained against her ample assets.

Anna was embracing the frosty shade even in her beauty choices, as fans could spot the fact that she was wearing white nail polish as well, since her fingertips were resting on one arm. A sliver of her toned stomach was visible as well, and she stared straight at the camera with a slight smile. Anna’s blond locks were pulled into a messy braid and secured with what looked to be a fluffy scrunchie, and she rocked a soft pink shade on her lips. Her eyes were slightly smoky, yet subtle, for the shot taken out in nature. As she stated in the caption of the post, it was the first snow, and the stunner from Sweden seemed to be enjoying the way the magical powder blanketed the ground.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling seasonal snap, and the post received over 56,800 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gorgeous picture, and on Anna’s curves.

“That’s a beautiful picture,” one follower commented.

“You look amazing.. pretty Queen,” another added, followed by several flame emoji.

Loading...

One fan simply said “you are a Angel.”

Another one of Anna’s followers was particular tantalized by the form-fitting pants she rocked, and commented “those pants couldn’t fit anyone better.”

The blond bombshell is constantly mixing up her look, going from workout gear to sultry evening attire. Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a picture of herself in a black plunging top and barely-there black leather miniskirt that left little to the imagination. As she does with many of her pictures, that one was taken outdoors as well, although there was no snow on the ground and no stunning trees visible in the distance.