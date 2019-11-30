Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In See-Through Lace Playsuit For Racy Instagram Update

Actress and swimwear entrepreneur Elizabeth Hurley continued her string of tantalizing Black Friday posts with yet another sizzling look that sent fans into a frenzy. Shared late last night to the Instagram page of her eponymous beachwear brand, the new update saw the 53-year-old stunner put on a very seductive display in an ultra-revealing playsuit from her own collection.

While the photo is too NSFW to be shared here, the racy look caused quite the reaction among her admirers, racking up close to 13,600 likes overnight — considerably more than the majority of recent pics populating the label’s news feed. The scorching Instagram post also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, with 250-plus people taking the time to leave a message for The Royals star.

The overwhelming show of appreciation on her fans’ part was certainly well deserved. Elizabeth looked every inch the siren in the daring attire, which perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The British model wore a see-through romper made out of sheer white lace that did very little to cover up her killer curves, offering a generous peek at her fierce physique. As if the gossamer fabric wasn’t revealing enough, the sexy design showed plenty of supple, fair skin, making for a steamy look that left very little to the imagination.

The gauzy playsuit was a sleeveless, backless number that left her sculpted shoulders completely exposed. The skimpy garment boasted a bandeau neckline, which showed plenty of decolletage, calling attention to her chiseled collar bones, as well as her elegant neck and slender arms.

The neckline featured a wide elastic band crafted out of a ruched solid fabric, which kept the item in place, preventing a possible wardrobe malfunction. A similar artifice cinched the playsuit just below the waistline, further securing it with delicate drawstrings that sported beaded ends.

The romper continued with a tiny pair of shorts, which were just as see-through as the bust-clinging top. The minuscule bottoms skimmed her thighs, ending with a scalloped lacy trim that lured the gaze to her toned pins.

The playsuit hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her perky chest and round hips. To add more spice to the already torrid look, Elizabeth left her usual scanty bikinis aside and wore absolutely nothing underneath the sheer item. The bold move offered an unencumbered view of her insanely fit body and jaw-dropping curves, driving fans into a meltdown.

“Oh behave,” one Instagrammer commented on the sweltering post.

“Well Elizabeth, your [sic] leaving just enough for our imagination,” penned a second fan, who also included a heart emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji, ending the gushing message with a string of four additional flattering emoji.

Ever the glam queen, the English beauty added some bling to her scorching beach attire with a sparkling pair of massive silver hoop earrings. Fans who wish to emulate the look can find similar accessories on Amazon.

As arresting as her outfit was, her makeup and hairstyle were equally eye-catching. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting her signature dark eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious highlighted tresses were styled with a mid-part and pulled back into a messy updo, with a couple of rebel tendrils framing her gorgeous face.

Loading...

While the provocative look was certainly a sight to behold, Elizabeth upped the ante by striking a sultry pose for the camera. Snapped against a large wooden gate — one beautifully ornate with intricate carvings, and painted in a deep shade of dark gray that complemented her white attire — the Austin Powers actress posed with one arm coquettishly raised above her head. She slightly cocked one hip to the side and let her other hand gently graze her thigh.

“For once in a very, very long time, I am speechless,” wrote a third follower, clearly entranced by Elizabeth’s hot look.

“You are absolutely beautiful and you do not need other models modeling your merchandise,” read a fourth message, which began and ended with a string of flattering emoji.

The ageless beauty tagged her swimwear brand in the photo and made eloquent use of the caption to tell fans that the Elizabeth Hurley Beach label was offering a sweet discount, which would be available all throughout the weekend. She also included a “Black Friday” hashtag and added a flirty touch to her post with a blowing-kiss emoji.