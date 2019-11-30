Prince Phillip Ridicules Elton John, ‘What The Hell Were You Thinking’

Elton John, British hit ballad maker, reveals that he was once the subject of Prince Philip’s annoyance and ridicule in his 2019 memoir Me: Elton John.

According to The Express, the singer’s autobiography recounts a meeting between the singer and Prince Phillips in the 70s after he had been nominated as chairman of the Watford Football Club. During the course of their conversation, Elton noted that Philip had asked if he had noticed the “bloody idiot who drives around” in a “ghastly car” in their Windsor neighborhood. The Prince then gave more details about the car, describing it as “bright yellow with a ridiculous stripe on it.”

Elton confirmed to the Duke of Edinburgh that the vehicle had, in fact, belonged to him. Philip initially seemed indifferent, but then changed tactics, taking their conversation as an opportunity to advise the “Rocket Man” singer on his tastes.

“What the hell are you thinking? Ridiculous. Makes you look like a bloody fool. Get rid of it.”

The car in question was an Aston Martin, and the famous songwriter had had it professionally detailed with a custom paint job to show his devotion to the Watford soccer team. The vehicle’s yellow and black exterior was reflective of the club’s official colors, and the singer would often take the Aston to away games. He had affectionately dubbed it “the Chairman’s car.”

The 72-year-old singer and producer served as Chairman for the Watford Football Club in two separate terms over a 26 year period. He began his patronage of the club in his youth and praised the soccer club with connecting him to his “roots” and reminding him that he “was still a working-class boy from a council house in Pinner” He even credits Watford with “saving his life” when he was battling a substance dependancy throughout the 70s and 80s. The singer took to his personal Instagram to celebrate his 29 years of sobriety in July of this year.

“Supporting Watford was something that ran through my whole life, while everything else had changed beyond recognition.”

Of the car, John noted, “I didn’t realize how much attention it had attracted until I was introduced to Prince Philip.”

The singer published his intimate and revealing autobiography in October to critical acclaim, with The Guardian calling it “a landmark in the memoir genre.” The singer as faced significant hardships this year, notably with his health: The Inquisitrreported that the singer was battling a prostate cancer diagnosis that had impacted his ability to tour.