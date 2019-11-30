Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Olive Green Top As She Holds A Cup Of Coffee

Olivia Culpo is showing off her cleavage in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the closeup snapshot, the former Miss Universe is rocking what appears to be a strapless low-cut olive-green top as she holds a cup of coffee in her manicured hand.

The close proximity of the camera gives her fans a great look at her subtle, yet glamorous makeup. Olivia is wearing copper eyeshadow plus dark eyeliner and mascara. She paired that with a matte lipstick in a neutral shade that compliments the color on her eyelids. Olivia appears to have chosen to go jewelry-free for this photo, which allows the viewer to focus more attention on her stunning face.

In the first photo, Olivia kept her facial expression fairly neutral, sending a warm closed-mouth smile the camera’s way. In the second, Olivia’s makeup look is the same but her expression is a little bit more sultry. Her mouth is slightly open and the camera has been positioned at a lower angle which reveals a bit more of her decolletage.

Olivia wished her fans a hearty good morning in the caption but didn’t reveal where she’d sourced her outfit.

The photo accumulated more than 40,000 likes and close to 250 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was posted. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Olivia’s beauty.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one person wrote.

Another fan wished they could be a part of the photo too.

“I wish I was that coffee mug,” another added.

A third declared they had big plans to become a part of the model/actress’s life.

“We’re getting married, you just don’t know it yet,” they commented.

A fourth fan seemed unable to string together a coherent sentence to describe Olivia’s physical attractiveness.

“Wow, f***ing super nice beautiful sexy hot hottest princess,” they wrote before adding a collection of red lip emojis.

A lot of the other comments were filled with emojis that expressed positive sentiment about the photo.

Olivia is likely used to getting these types of comments since she regularly posts photos that showcase her good looks. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a photo series in which she’s wearing a cleavage-baring Victorian-style corset top and a black lacy choker. She wore her brunette bob in loose waves and her makeup is soft and natural.

The photo has been liked over 140,000 times and over 550 people have commented on it since it was posted two days ago.