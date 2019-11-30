Hilde Osland Leans Back In Bed In Blue Underwear For Belated Steamy Black Friday Snap

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland has wowed her 2 million Instagram followers yet again — this time, with a steamy shot where she reclined in bed wearing a sultry ocean blue underwear set. The stunner made the post in collaboration with Lounge Underwear, and advertised in her caption that the clothing company was having an incredible sale in honor of the Black Friday weekend.

Hilde was posed leaning back into a comfy bed covered with eggshell-colored pillows and a cozy-looking duvet. In terms of attire, the Scandinavian stunner impressed in a blue cotton bralette and undies set.

The bralette was a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps offering support. The neckline was a very low-cut scoop-neck, and it dipped down enough to give fans an ample view of Hilde’s assets. A skinny elastic band wrapped around under her bust, with a white stripe accent offering a pop of color.

Showcasing her taut midriff, the blond beauty coupled the bralette with a matching pair of undies. The elastic band was thicker on the panties and had the “Lounge” lettering written in white. The band was high-cut, reaching nearly to Hilde’s bellybutton, which only further accentuated her phenomenal hourglass figure.

The cerulean blue of the bra-and-undies set was stunning against Hilde’s sun-kissed skin, and her aqua eyes looked more beautiful than ever. Hilde’s long blond locks were left un-styled, and the messy tendrils flowed over the pillows to pool around her shoulders.

Hilde accessorized with two layered gold necklaces, some gold hoop earrings, and her trademark gold bracelet. She kept her makeup on the simple side, with just a swipe of mascara, the slightest hint of blush, and a light peach lip.

Hilde was posed smiling sweetly at the camera, bending her left knee slightly to further emphasize her killer curves.

In just forty minutes, the upload already earned 41,000 likes and over 775 glowing comments.

“Oh my god I have no words for how beautiful you are,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Is this the most beautiful woman on the planet!?? If not she’s [darn] close!” echoed a second, with the perfection hand emoji.

“You certainly are beautiful. You made my day,” wrote a third lovestruck fan.

“Perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, with two perfection emoji.

This is the second time in two days in which the blond bombshell has worn the same royal blue color. Just yesterday, she stunned in a nearly identically-hued dress with two thigh slits in honor of a “Friday night” out, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.